Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cranks 17th home run

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory over Seattle.

Batting in his usual cleanup spot, Hosmer homered for his second straight game, blasting a 394-foot shot to right field in the eighth inning. The long ball brings his total to 17, one short of the amount he hit in 2018 in his first year with the Padres. He has already surpassed last season's RBI total, as he has now driven in 77 runs in 111 games in 2019.

