Tatis (suspension) told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com that he has felt out of sync at the plate so far this spring.
And that comment came before Tatis went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, leaving him 0-for-13 in exhibition play. Granted, he hasn't appeared in a real major-league game since October 2021, and he said he feels like he's tracking pitches well. The dynamic 24-year-old will have the remainder of March and much of April to fine-tune everything. His PED suspension ends April 20.
