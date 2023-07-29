Kim went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a 7-1 victory versus the Rangers on Friday.

Kim continued to set the table from atop the lineup, reaching base multiple times for the sixth straight game. The second baseman has failed to get on base just once through 21 contests in July, and the lone exception was when he logged just one plate appearance as a pinch hitter against the Blue Jays on July 20. Kim has registered a .325/.438/.550 slash line, five homers, seven RBI, 20 runs, seven thefts and a 14:13 BB:K during his excellent month.