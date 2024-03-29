Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Cronenworth plated Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill on a seventh-inning double as part of a four-run frame for the Padres. He's now generated multiple RBI in back-to-back games dating back to San Diego's two-game series in South Korea against the Dodgers and has driven in six on the season.