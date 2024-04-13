Cronenworth went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings 8-7 win against the Dodgers on Friday.
Cronenworth's lone hit in the contest was a sixth-inning solo blast that brought San Diego within three runs. It was his third homer of the campaign, all of which have come over his past four contests. Cronenworth hit 21 longs balls in 2021 but went deep just 10 times over 521 plate appearances last season.
