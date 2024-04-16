Cronenworth left Monday's game against the Brewers after experiencing tightness in his calf, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth reportedly felt the issue while trying to reach base on a groundout during the eighth inning, but skipper Mike Shildt said after the game that it's too early to know if the injury will force Cronenworth to miss additional time. The 30-year-old will be considered day-to-day until the medical staff has more information to share.