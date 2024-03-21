Cronenworth went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and four RBI in Thursday's 15-11 win against the Dodgers in the second game of the Seoul Series.

Cronenworth had a rough season-opener Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and committing a key error when a batted ball broke through the webbing of his glove. He bounced back with a big performance one day later, reaching in all five plate appearances (in addition to the four knocks, he was also hit by a pitch) and driving in four runs. Cronenworth's four hits tied his career-high mark, which he initially set July 16, 2021 against Washington.