Vosler was traded from the Cubs to the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Rowan Wick, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Vosler split time between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2018, posting a combined .251/.330/.467 with 23 homers and 29 doubles across 129 games with both teams. The 25-year-old will likely fill an organizational depth role in 2019.