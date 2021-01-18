Musgrove was sent from the Pirates to the Padres as part of a three-team deal which sent Joey Lucchesi to the Mets and a package of prospects to the Pirates, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Padres evidently believe there's no such thing as too much pitching, as they've now added Musgrove, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish all in the same offseason. Musgrove may not be quite at the level of that pair, but he's coming off a strong season which saw him strike out 33.1 percent of opposing batters, smashing his previous career high of 21.9 percent, en route to a 3.86 ERA. He should see far more chances for wins for the rapidly-improving Padres than he would have seen in Pittsburgh.