Lucchesi (1-0) picked up his first career win against the Rockies on Tuesday, surrendering just two unearned run to Colorado over six innings, giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking one in San Diego's 5-2 victory.

Lucchesi came out on top in Tuesday's rarely-seen pitcher's duel at Coors Field with Tyler Anderson, shutting down an always-potent Rockies lineup for a second straight start with the impressive effort. For a guy who had never pitched above Double-A before this season, Lucchesi is certainly putting up quite the numbers through his first 15.2 innings, with this showing bringing his ERA down to 1.72 and his WHIP to 1.02 while adding 16 strikeouts. Those are numbers that would certainly put him squarely in the fantasy conversation should he continue rolling at anything resembling that pace -- his unproven big-league track record just makes it hard to say if he'll do so as he collects more starts and opponents learn his tendencies.