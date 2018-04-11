Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Impresses again for Padres
Lucchesi (1-0) picked up his first career win against the Rockies on Tuesday, surrendering just two unearned run to Colorado over six innings, giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking one in San Diego's 5-2 victory.
Lucchesi came out on top in Tuesday's rarely-seen pitcher's duel at Coors Field with Tyler Anderson, shutting down an always-potent Rockies lineup for a second straight start with the impressive effort. For a guy who had never pitched above Double-A before this season, Lucchesi is certainly putting up quite the numbers through his first 15.2 innings, with this showing bringing his ERA down to 1.72 and his WHIP to 1.02 while adding 16 strikeouts. Those are numbers that would certainly put him squarely in the fantasy conversation should he continue rolling at anything resembling that pace -- his unproven big-league track record just makes it hard to say if he'll do so as he collects more starts and opponents learn his tendencies.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Pitches five strong innings Thursday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Mixed results in debut•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Officially called up•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joining Padres rotation Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joins big-league team, could start Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: To be considered as big-league option•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...