Mateo (illness) is impressing at the Padres' alternate training site and could be moved to the big-league club soon, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mateo missed most of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he has been working out at the team's alternate site and appears close to a promotion to the big-league roster. It is unclear how much playing time Mateo would receive out the gate with Jurickson Profar, Greg Garcia and Jake Cronenworth all vying for time at second base. To make matters more complicated, MLB rosters are sent to be reduced from 30 to 28 on Thursday.