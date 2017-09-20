Padres' Jose Pirela: Could be shut down for season
Manager Andy Green suggested Tuesday that Pirela (finger) could be shut down for the season if the outfielder fails to show noticeable improvement over the next few days, Nathan Ruiz of MLB.com reports.
Pirela has been nursing a sprained left pinkie finger for a little over a week, which limited him to two lone appearances as a pinch runner in the Padres' past seven games. The 27-year-old was able to take some dry swings Tuesday, but it remains unclear when he'll face live pitching, putting his status for the rest of the season up in the air. Pirela's absence has opened up more playing time in left field for the likes of Cory Spangenberg, Matt Szczur and Travis Jankowski.
