Profar went 1-for-3 with a grand slam home run against the Giants in a 4-0 victory Saturday.

Profar accounted for all of San Diego's runs in the victory with his first-inning grand slam. It was the first long ball of the season for the veteran, whose high mark in homers for his career is 20 in each of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Profar has been a steady bat for the Padres so far this season, reaching base in 10 of his first 11 games and slashing .273/.400/.485 with seven RBI through 40 plate appearances.