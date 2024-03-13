Profar was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League against the Athletics with an apparent leg injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Profar suffered the injury while rounding first base, and he subsequently limped off the field. It's poor timing for the Padres, which are finishing up their Cactus League slate ahead of the season-opening series in South Korea versus the Dodgers next week. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old's availability for that series will be affected by the injury.