Profar (ankle) went 0-for-2 with a walk while playing six innings in left field Sunday in the Padres' 1-0 win over Team Korea in an exhibition game in Seoul, South Korea.

Profar was able to make the trip with the Padres to South Korea after he sustained a minor right ankle sprain in the Padres' most recent Cactus League game Wednesday. After getting a few days off to rest, Profar looked to be fine in his return to action Sunday, setting the stage for him to be included in the Opening Day lineup when the Padres and Dodgers open their regular seasons Wednesday in Seoul.