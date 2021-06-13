Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Though Trent Grisham will rest for the series finale, his return from the injured list Saturday looks like it will cost Profar his spot in the Padres' everyday lineup. That being said, Profar's ability to switch hit and play all over the infield and outfield should continue to create multiple pathways to playing time, so he'll likely be in store for at least a handful of starts per week even while the San Diego lineup is at full strength, with the exception of No. 1 catcher Austin Nola (knee).