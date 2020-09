The Padres included Patino on their 28-man roster for the wild-card series with the Cardinals that begins Wednesday.

The Padres added Patino and catcher Luis Campusano to the roster as replacements for starting pitchers Dinelson Lamet (biceps) and Mike Clevinger (elbow), who will both be held out of the series. Chris Paddack is scheduled to start Game 1 while Zach Davies starts Game 2, leaving Patino as a option to eat innings in a potential Game 3, which would likely be a bullpen outing.