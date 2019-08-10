Urias went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Urias crossed the dish on a third-inning double by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a fifth-inning single by Wil Myers. The second baseman then contributed a fielder's choice in the eighth inning before scoring a third time on Josh Naylor's three-run homer. Urias is still hitting lightly with a .162 average over 74 at-bats, but he's been better in August, going 7-for-19 with six runs scored and two RBI in seven contests.