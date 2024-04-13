Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday in an 8-7 extra-innings victory against the Dodgers.

Machado got the Padres off to a nice start with a two-run blast in the first inning. Though he didn't collect another hit in the contest, it was still a promising development for the third baseman since the homer snapped an 11-game stretch without a long ball. Machado is still batting just .238 on the campaign, but he's been heating up of late, slashing .320/.346/.480 during his current six-game hitting streak.