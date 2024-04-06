Machado has been extending distance when playing catch and is "a little ahead of schedule" in terms of rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery, though the Padres won't consider having him return to the field for a few more weeks, per Padres Radio Network 97.3 The Fan.

Machado has been limited exclusively to DH duties to begin the campaign, and it appears things will remain that way for at least a few more weeks. Nonetheless, manager Mike Shildt indicated that the veteran third baseman is "in a good place" and has been feeling good after recent throwing sessions, so his progress toward returning to the field has been positive. It's uncertain if Machado's offseason surgery has impacted his swing, but he's off to a slow start at the plate, slashing .184/.295/.395 with two home runs, seven RBI and a 6:7 BB:K through 44 plate appearances.