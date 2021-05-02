Strahm (knee) has been rehabbing in Arizona but remains without an established timeframe to return, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Strahm is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. He is expected to rejoin the team sometime this summer but still has many steps to take before that can happen. "The last couple of weeks, the knee has been better and bouncing back better. He's taking steps forward. No timeline quite yet. He has to do some pitching," manager Jayce Tingler explained Saturday.