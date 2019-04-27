Straham allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

The 27-year-old again settled for a no-decision despite another very strong start. That's become all too common for Straham unfortunately, who is 0-1 with three no-decisions in his last four outings despite posting a 1.50 ERA since a rough first start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings this year. His next start will be on the road against the Braves on Wednesday.