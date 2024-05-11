King allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.
King put four runners on base but also racked up eight strikeouts over his first three innings. He ended up missing out on the win after Yuki Matsui allowed the game-tying run in the eighth inning. King was unsteady late in April, but he's opened May with 13 scoreless innings. The right-hander is at a 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB through 49 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) this season. King is penciled in for a more favorable home matchup versus the Rockies his next time out.
