Diaz earned the save against the Astros on Saturday, pitching a perfect inning and picking up one strikeout.

Regular closer Mark Melancon attempted to hold a one-run lead in the 10th inning but couldn't keep the inherited runner from scoring, and both teams scored again in the 11th frame. San Diego then put up three runs in the 12th, and Diaz was called upon to close out the contest. He succeeded in doing so, resulting in the first save of his career. It's a fitting accomplishment given the strength of Diaz's season thus far. He has allowed only one earned run across 15.2 innings while functioning primarily in a multi-inning relief role.