Weathers did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Friday, hurling 3.2 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three.

In his first major-league start, Weathers mostly stifled a potent Dodgers offense, though an elevated pitch count -- he threw 79 pitches, 46 of which were strikes -- prevented the rookie from getting past the fourth frame. It remains to be seen whether Weathers will get another chance in the rotation with Dinelson Lamet (elbow) close to returning to the rotation, but Weathers' effectiveness so far this season should at least allow him to remain in the bullpen. Across 9.2 innings, the southpaw has allowed only one run while striking out 10.