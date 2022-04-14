Wilson pitched two perfect innings against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Sean Manaea was impressive in his six frames as a starter in the contest, and Wilson came on to relieve him in the seventh with San Francisco holding a one-run lead. Though the Padres were unable to muster a late-inning comeback, Wilson held the Giants at bay with two perfect frames during which he threw 21 of 26 pitches for strikes and fanned the final five batters to stand in against him. The impressive outing included nine swinging strikes and first-pitch strikes to five of the six hitters he faced. Wilson appears to be climbing up the bullpen pecking order thanks to a strong start to the campaign. Thus far he has racked up two wins, posted a 7:2 K:BB and allowed just one run over four innings.