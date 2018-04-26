Padres' Wil Myers: Picks up two hits in Wednesday's loss
Myers went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.
Making his first start of the season at first base with Eric Hosmer (personal) away from the team, Myers was the only Padres hitter to have much success against Jon Gray. The 27-year-old is hitting well in his limited action so far, slashing .333/.333/.515 through eight games.
