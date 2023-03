Bogaerts is wearing a splint on his left wrist after being given a cortisone shot to combat soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The wrist issue is evidently something that usually bothers Bogaerts during spring training and isn't considered to be a big deal. The plan is for the shortstop to rest for two days before return to play the final two Cactus League games ahead of Opening Day.