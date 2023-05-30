Padres manager Bob Melvin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday that he believes Bogaerts (wrist) will be able to avoid the injured list.

Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup Saturday at Yankee Stadium due to a lingering wrist issue and then went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return to action Sunday. The shortstop has struggled to a .528 OPS so far in May after posting a stellar .914 OPS in the opening month of the 2023 campaign. More days off may be coming as Bogaerts and the Padres try to manage the wrist discomfort, though it sounds like he should be able to remain on the active roster.