Darvish likely won't make his 2023 debut until the fifth or sixth game of the regular season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish probably would have been the Opening Day starter for the Padres, but he got limited use while representing Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic and still has some buildup to do here in late March. He's aiming to throw four innings in one of the team's final remaining Cactus League games and could then jump into the San Diego rotation on April 3 or 4 against the Diamondbacks. Blake Snell looks to be lined up for the Opening Day nod.