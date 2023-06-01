Nola (4-4) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Nola would have likely had better results if not for the presence of Mark Canha, who knocked in all four runs against the veteran hurler. There were some things to like about Nola's performance -- he allowed just one extra-base hit and extended his streak of pitching six-plus innings to nine games -- but he also tied a season high with three walks and struck out just five batters. The right-hander's ability to pitch deep into games has been an asset for Philadelphia, but his overall numbers are a drop-off compared to last season. On the campaign, he's posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 74.2 frames.