Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 10 in no decision
Nola gave up one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 10 in 6.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.
Unfortunately, Jaime Garcia pitched Nola to a draw before the Phillies offense broke that tie in the eighth inning. Nola wasn't missing a ton of bats early on, but he now has 39 strikeouts over his last 33 innings (five starts). He has 67 strikeouts in 71.1 innings on the season. Nola has established himself as a bonafide SP1, and the only quibble anyone can have is that he has yet to eclipse the 170-inning mark in a big-league season.
