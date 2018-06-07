Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fires quality start in no-decision Wednesday
Nola didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings while striking out six.
The right-hander threw only 57 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to tying his season high in walks, but Nola was still in line for his eighth win of the year before a late implosion by the Phillies' bullpen. He'll carry a sparkling 2.35 ERA and 80:22 K:BB through 84.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rockies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...