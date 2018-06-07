Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fires quality start in no-decision Wednesday

Nola didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw only 57 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to tying his season high in walks, but Nola was still in line for his eighth win of the year before a late implosion by the Phillies' bullpen. He'll carry a sparkling 2.35 ERA and 80:22 K:BB through 84.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rockies.