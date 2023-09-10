Nola came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Phillies' 8-4 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The Phillies staked the veteran right-hander to an early 5-0 lead, but Nola nearly gave it all back in the top of the fifth as he got tagged for five straight hits before getting the hook -- a collapse that included three doubles and a Garrett Hampson solo shot. Nola has now failed to complete five innings in back-to-back starts -- a worrying trend for the 30-year-old as Philly tries to lock down a playoff spot -- and since the All-Star break he's stumbled to a 5.18 ERA in 57.1 innings while serving up 10 homers, despite an otherwise solid 1.27 WHIP and 65:14 K:BB. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in St. Louis.