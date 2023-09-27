Nola did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over 6.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out eight.

Nola looked great Tuesday night against a feeble Pirates lineup, posting his third consecutive start allowing two or fewer earned runs. Over that span, the free-agent-to-be has thrown 17.1 innings to the tune of a 2.07 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB. Nola looks to finish the season strong in his last start, currently scheduled to be against the Mets in New York.