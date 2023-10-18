Nola allowed three hits over six scoreless innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 10-0 victory over the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS. He struck out seven.

Nola followed up a solid outing against Atlanta in the NLDS with another gem, this time taking advantage of a quiet Diamondbacks offense to cover the bulk of a shutout. Key for Nola in this contest was the success of commanding his curveball, which averaged a 32.7 called plus swinging-strike percentage during the regular season, but was up to a 39 percent mark in Tuesday's start. In the playoffs so far, the right-hander has a tidy 0.96 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 18.2 innings.