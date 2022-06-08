Bohm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Brewers.
Bohm took Josh Hader deep for a solo homer to open the top of the ninth inning, tying the game at 2-2. The long ball was fourth of the year and first in his last 15 games. After a 1-for-28 cold spell in his previous seven games, Bohm has gone 4-for-8 with a homer and two runs in his last two contests. The third baseman owns a .262 average with four homers, 20 RBI, 27 runs and stolen base over 191 at-bats in 53 games this season.