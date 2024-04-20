Bohm went 2-for-4 with a pair of three-run homers in Friday's 7-0 victory over the White Sox.

Bohm drove in six of the Phillies' seven runs Friday, launching three-run homers off Garrett Crochet in the first and third innings. It was quite a performance from the 27-year-old Bohm, who came into the day with just one homer on the year while going 3-for-17 in his previous six contests. Bohm's now slashing .258/.364/.470 through 77 plate appearances this season with 17 RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base.