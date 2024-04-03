Bohm is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Whit Merrifield will step in at third base for Bohm, who gets his first day off of the season after starting in each of the Phillies' first five games. Over 20 plate appearances to date, Bohm has hit .263 with four RBI and one run.
