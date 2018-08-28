Phillies' Ben Lively: Activated from minor-league disabled list
Lively (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.
Lively was expected to be out for the year when he suffered a shoulder injury in mid-July, but it appears that he's beaten that timeline. He remains on the Phillies' 40-man roster, so he has a shot to be a September call-up if fully healthy, but little in his track record suggests he'll be a valuable fantasy asset if and when he does return. He recorded a 6.85 ERA in five starts for the Phillies this season and has a 4.81 ERA in 20 career starts overall.
