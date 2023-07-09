Harper (elbow), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, could be available to hit off the bench, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper is sitting out the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break after he was hit on his surgically repaired right elbow during Saturday's loss to Miami, but he's apparently dealing with nothing more than soreness after X-rays returned negative. The Phillies will most likely stay away from Harper if they can help it Sunday, affording him a full five days off to rest before the team opens up its post-break schedule Friday versus the Padres. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the injury scare hasn't deterred the Phillies from getting Harper some exposure to first base at some point during the second half of the season. He's made all 56 of his starts to date as a designated hitter.