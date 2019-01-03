Robertson, who signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday, is not expected to be used as a traditional closer in 2019, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Instead, it sounds like the Phillies will use the veteran reliever in a more versatile high-leverage relief role, which suggests manager Gabe Kapler could once again mix and match in the ninth-inning (rather than settle on one closer) in order to leverage matchups. While Robertson could still possibly emerge as the primary closer at some point in 2019, he's worth considering in mixed-leagues even without a full-time closer gig given his strong ratios and impressive strikeout rate (3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 69.2 innings in 2018).