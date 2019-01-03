Phillies' David Robertson: Not viewed as traditional closer
Robertson, who signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday, is not expected to be used as a traditional closer in 2019, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Instead, it sounds like the Phillies will use the veteran reliever in a more versatile high-leverage relief role, which suggests manager Gabe Kapler could once again mix and match in the ninth-inning (rather than settle on one closer) in order to leverage matchups. While Robertson could still possibly emerge as the primary closer at some point in 2019, he's worth considering in mixed-leagues even without a full-time closer gig given his strong ratios and impressive strikeout rate (3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 69.2 innings in 2018).
More News
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Headed to Philadelphia•
-
David Robertson: Looking for three years•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Secures save against Tigers•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Bags save against Orioles•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Back in action Friday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves when healthy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst