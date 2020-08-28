Robertson (elbow) suffered a setback and has been shut down from throwing, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old appeared to be nearing the end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery as he advanced to throwing live batting practice earlier this month, but it now seems unlikely he's able to return this season. Robertson is scheduled to meet with the team in the near future to determine the next course of action.
