Neris allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two to blow the save Thursday against Atlanta.

Neris was given a one-run lead, but he surrendered a solo homer to Freddie Freeman to blow his third save of the season. Despite the poor results in this outing, Neris has largely been excellent this season as he entered the game having not allowed a run in any of his last nine appearances. He should remain the clear cut closer in Philadelphia, and he has already collected nine saves on the campaign.