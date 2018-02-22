The Phillies have not shared a specific plan for their intended usage of Neris in 2018, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

New manager Gabe Kapler may elect to play the late-inning matchups on a day-to-day basis, rather than cling to pre-determined roles for his relievers. Neris is seemingly on board with being used however the team sees fit, which could guide him to a more flexible late-inning role in 2018. Despite picking up 26 saves in 29 chances last season, it may be prudent to think of Neris as a fantasy team's third source of saves on draft day, unless the Phillies make it clear that he'll be their primary ninth-inning option this season.