Neris picked up his 23rd save of the season after striking out one in a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Neris needed just 13 pitches to put down the Dodgers in order en route to converting his 17th consecutive save. The 28-year-old Neris, who has notched a league-leading six saves in September, now owns a respectable 3.18 ERA and 77:26 K:BB through 70.2 innings this season.