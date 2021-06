Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, two runs, two walks and one strikeout in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

Realmuto has gotten on base in each of his seven games since returning from the 10-day injured list, and he extended Philadelphia's lead with his three-run blast in the sixth inning Sunday. Since returning from his hand injury, the 30-year-old has slashed .304/.452/.478 with a home run, six RBI and five runs.