Gibson and the Phillies won't play Saturday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Gibson was initially slated to start Friday before the game was called off, and he'll have to wait at least one more day before taking the mound. Saturday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, and the right-hander will likely start in one of those two games.
