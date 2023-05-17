Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Schwarber took Giants closer Camilo Doval deep in the ninth inning, but the Phillies couldn't find the tying run. This was Schwarber's third homer in his last eight games, though he's gone just 5-for-26 (.192) in that span. He's up to 10 long balls,19 RBI, 23 runs scored and four doubles while slashing .179/.307/.404 on the season.