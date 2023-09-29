Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

Schwarber got the scoring going early with his long ball in the first inning, but it ultimately would not spark any momentum for the team. As of the end of Thursday's game, the left-handed slugger was tied with Pete Alonso for second-best in home runs with 46 on the season. This year, he has put together a .197/.344/.473 line in 157 games while eclipsing the century mark in both runs and RBI, with 107 and 101, respectively.